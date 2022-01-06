Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,506 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in AES by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 2,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

