Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,196 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,681,355. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.