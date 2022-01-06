Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $215.54 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average is $218.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

