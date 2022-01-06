Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $396.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.48.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

