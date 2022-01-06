Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) SVP Paul V. Richard Sells 11,202 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BTU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 3,675,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,419,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

