PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 32,268 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PC Connection by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PC Connection by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PC Connection by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PC Connection by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

