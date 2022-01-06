PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.21.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

