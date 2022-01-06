Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,223 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

