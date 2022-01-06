Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

