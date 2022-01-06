Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Harvard Bioscience worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock remained flat at $$6.65 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,017. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

