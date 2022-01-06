Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PARXF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 2,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

