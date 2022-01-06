Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.43% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after buying an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 108,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

