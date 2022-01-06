Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,857,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Infinera were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

