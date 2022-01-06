Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Citi Trends comprises about 1.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 4.07% of Citi Trends worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $747.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

