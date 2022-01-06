Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys Shares of 100,000 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

