Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 3,650 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRGS opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

