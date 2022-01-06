PAID Network Market Cap Achieves $45.62 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $45.62 million and $709,013.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.90 or 0.07877446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.10 or 1.00210433 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007894 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

