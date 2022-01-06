PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.