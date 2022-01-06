Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Shares Up 61.2%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV)’s stock price shot up 61.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.12. 205,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 44,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.