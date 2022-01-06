Oxygen Trading Down 21% This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $30.99 million and approximately $960,433.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

