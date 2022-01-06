Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 36,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,034. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.