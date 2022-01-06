Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

