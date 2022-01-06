Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of OUTFRONT Media outperformed the industry in the past six months. The recent trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates an optimistic outlook. The company with a diversified portfolio, both geographical and industry wise, is well poised to gain from its improving billboard business, backed by a solid presence in the key markets. In December, it acquired 29 Digital and 87 Static faces from Grand Rapids Outdoor. Relaxation of the coronavirus-related restrictions is aiding the rebound in the advertising environment. Digital-billboard conversions and a low-cost out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform will continue to aid the company’s growth. Yet, stiff competition from other outdoor advertisers for customers, display locations and structure are concerns. Also, huge debt position acts as deterrent.”

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.