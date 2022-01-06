Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.00. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 73,500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $1,245,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $3,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

