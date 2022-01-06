Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.02. Oscar Health shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 8,563 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

