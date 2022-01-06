ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. ORIX has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ORIX by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.