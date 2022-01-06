Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Shares Up 2.8%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $284.04 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

