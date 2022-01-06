OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. OriginClear has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

