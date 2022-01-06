Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $197,715.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.