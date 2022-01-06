Orient Walt Market Capitalization Tops $596,467.15 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $596,467.15 and $16,361.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.90 or 0.07877446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.10 or 1.00210433 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

