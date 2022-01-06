O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $654.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ORLY traded up $14.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $700.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,111. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.50 and its 200-day moving average is $621.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

