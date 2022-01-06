OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.21

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 14157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of -53.27 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 80,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,177 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

