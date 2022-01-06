OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

