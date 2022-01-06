Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OPHLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 49,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,921. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
