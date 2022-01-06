Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OPHLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 49,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,921. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

