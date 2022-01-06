Only1 (LIKE) Price Tops $0.27

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and $940,238.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

