Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.50

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$101.50 and last traded at C$100.67, with a volume of 11825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

