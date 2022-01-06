On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.77).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.12) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.39) to GBX 320 ($4.31) in a report on Wednesday.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 304.49 ($4.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.95. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 517 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 257 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.77.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.