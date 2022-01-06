On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.39).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.12) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, On the Beach Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 428.33 ($5.77).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 304.50 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.77. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 517 ($6.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £504.83 million and a PE ratio of -15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.