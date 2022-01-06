ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 7051063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,376.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

