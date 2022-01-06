ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

