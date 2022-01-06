OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $787.87 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012855 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $787.87 million and approximately $327.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00348090 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.