Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Down 11.8%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 2,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 91,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

