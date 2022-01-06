Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Update

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OMEG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the third quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

