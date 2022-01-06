Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

OLK opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

