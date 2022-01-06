Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Update

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,966.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OIBRQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 4,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985. OI has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05.

Get OI alerts:

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.46 million during the quarter.

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.