OctoFi Achieves Market Cap of $3.95 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00011391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $24,526.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

