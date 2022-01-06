OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.0 days.

OCINF remained flat at $$27.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. OCI has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

OCINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

