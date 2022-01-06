Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in December

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ocean Yield ASA stock remained flat at $$4.28 on Wednesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile

Ocean Yield ASA engages in the investment, acquisition, sale, and leasing of marine installations. It operates through the following segments: Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, Other Shipping, and Other. The FPSO segment invests in floating production, storage, and offloading vessels.

