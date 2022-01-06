Observer Hits Market Capitalization of $21.13 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and approximately $574,992.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

