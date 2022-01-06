Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 7.90 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 7.46 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is 9.59 and its 200 day moving average is 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,823 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,936,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oatly Group by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Oatly Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

